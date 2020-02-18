Upsurge in demand for high-end applications to bolster Fiber Supplements market through forecast period 2017 – 2025

“

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the fiber supplements market is segmented as:

Powder

Tablets

On the basis of the source, the fiber supplements market is segmented as:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

On the basis of nature, the fiber supplements market is segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the distribution channel, the fiber supplements market is segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Online stores

Specialty stores

Global Fiber Supplements Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global fiber supplements market include HealthScience, LLC, Bayer AG, Now Foods, Sunergized, LLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, GSK Group, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Garden of Life, LLC, Viva Naturals, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Nestle Health Science, Konsyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH & Co. Kg, Novartis International AG, Novus International, Inc., Roquette Freres Company, Pinch, Inc., Royal DSM, Nexira SAS, Sudzucker AG Company, Sunopta, Inc., and Tate & Lyle PLC Company.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The manufacturers of fiber supplements have huge opportunities across the world due to enlargement in the e-commerce industry across the globe. The e-commerce industry has given fiber supplements a huge platform to cater to. Consumers across the globe are demanding innovative and unusual, better tasting fiber supplements which render manufacturers a great opportunity in the fiber supplements market. Moreover, manufacturers also have scope in bringing up more natural and organic flavored products. The demand for fiber supplements is there is not one particular, but amongst all the age groups which provides manufacturers with a huge population to target. Moreover, there is a noteworthy enlargement in the fitness and health industry across the globe which has rendered the opportunity and growth in the fiber supplements market. The overall increase in the per capita income and disposable income have motivated consumers to spend more money than usual, due to which consumers are ready to pay a good amount of money for better quality and taste, which gives manufacturers a great opportunity in the fiber supplements market.

The fiber supplements market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the fiber supplements market report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research fiber supplements market report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, form, nature, type, flavor, end use and sales channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Fiber supplements market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The fiber supplements market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The fiber supplements market report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent fiber supplements market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the fiber supplements market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the fiber supplements market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

