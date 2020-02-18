Walkie Talkies Market Condition 2025: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast

The global Walkie Talkies market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Walkie Talkies market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD

Icom

Hytera

Sepura

Tait

Cobra

Yaesu

Entel Group

Uniden

Midland

BFDX

Kirisun

Quansheng

HQT

Neolink

Lisheng

Abell

Weierwei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

Segment by Application

GovernmentandPublicSafety

Utilities

IndustryandCommerce

Others

