Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

Market- Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user type, solution type, deployment type, and region. By product type, the segment includes transaction monitoring systems, customer identity management systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, and compliance management software.

Based on the end-user type, the market segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers, and other end-users.

On the basis of solution type, the market includes transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics and visualization, alert management and reporting, case management, and other solutions. By deployment type, the segment includes cloud-based and on-premise.

The global anti-money laundering software market based on geography is divided into North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

Research Methodology of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report

The global Anti-Money Laundering Software market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.