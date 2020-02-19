Anticancer Drugs Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2025

Assessment of the Global Anticancer Drugs Market

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Anticancer Drugs market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Anticancer Drugs market across different geographies such as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Each of the section analyzes the regional market by drug class, indications and distribution channel and region. The regional introductory section provides key insights on the market dynamics for each region. The section is mainly designed to provide current scenario of the anticancer drugs market and forecast for 2018–2026. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market value, we have used our in-house proprietary model to estimate the anticancer drugs market value. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the anticancer drugs market. Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market value of various drug class mentioned in the scope of the report. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to US$ to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, PMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average of various drug class.

The revenue forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of the currently available anticancer drugs over 2013–2026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of the total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for the key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in the global anticancer drugs market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyzes the anticancer drugs market based on drug class and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The drug class covered in the report include:

Cytotoxic

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy Monoclonal antibodies Small molecule inhibitors



The targeted therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global anticancer drugs market by drug class. The targeted therapy segment is followed by cytotoxic segment which has been the traditional treatment for cancer. The attractive advantages of targeted therapy such as greater selectivity, efficacy and effectiveness confers faster cure rates concurrent with lower side effects, which is the holy grail of anticancer drugs market.

The next section of report analyzes the anticancer drugs market based on distribution channel for anticancer drugs products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The distribution channels covered in the report include:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, Persistence Market Research provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify the real market opportunities.

