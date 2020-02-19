Calendula Officinalis Extract Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 – 2027

The latest study on the Calendula Officinalis Extract market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Calendula Officinalis Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation:

Calendula officinalis extract market is segment on the basis of form, end-user, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form and liquid form. Liquid form is very much popular as compared to the powdered form. The demand for Calendula officinalis extract is also more as it is a rich source of flavonoid and offers many anti-oxidant properties. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into industrial and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the Calendula officinalis extract market compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of application the Calendula officinalis extract market is segmented into food industry, cosmetic industry, textile industry and pharmaceutical industry. Food industry and textile industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. The versatile properties of Calendula officinalis extract is also going to attract the cosmetic industry in the coming future and is anticipated to drive the Calendula officinalis extract market to a greater extent. On the basis of region the Calendula officinalis extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Calendula officinalis extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of Calendula officinalis extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for Calendula officinalis extract. In terms of revenue Europe is also expected to be the leading contributor in the Calendula officinalis extract market in the coming future.

Market Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with Calendula officinalis extract. Increasing opportunities in the food industry and textile industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global Calendula officinalis extract. Calendula officinalis extract is popular as it offers various health benefits such as it helps to reduce pain and swelling (inflammation), helps in the treatment of wounds and ulcers, reduces the inflammation of the lining of the eyelid (conjunctivitis) as well as inflammation of the rectum (proctitis) which is expected to bolster the growth of the Calendula officinalis extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is expect to boost the Calendula extract market as antioxidants present in the extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Calendula officinalis extract is also known to cure poor blood circulation in the legs, dehydration, magnesium and potassium deficiency along with calcium deficiency in pregnant women. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the Calendula officinalis extract market to a great extent in the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Calendula extract market are Kiehl's, Oils4life, Telia Oils, Living Nature, Herba Oils, NHR Organic Essential Oils, Nature's Wonderland, Swanson Health Products , BIOHERBA R Ltd , Herb Pharm and Woodland Herbs among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

