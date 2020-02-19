Evening Primrose Oil Market Assessment and Forecast Report by 2018 – 2026

The latest study on the Evening Primrose Oil market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Evening Primrose Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Evening Primrose Oil market.

This Evening Primrose Oil market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, TMR has segmented the global Evening Primrose Oil market on the basis of product, application, and region:

The growth prospects of the Evening Primrose Oil market in various regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as the regulatory framework, political, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation

The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, end user, application and region. The evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and retail stores. In retail stores the evening primrose oil is available in various packaged food products. The global evening primrose oil market can also be segmented as an ingredient in dietary supplements, capsules, and others. The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of end user such as industries, food services and consumers. The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of application such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products, bakery products, and confectionery. Hence, the global spray dried food market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global evening primrose oil industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global evening primrose oil market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growing demand for evening primrose oil products as a result of increasing usage of evening primrose oil in various industries, has strengthened the growth of global evening primrose oil market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The global evening primrose oil market major driving factors are increasing demand of evening primrose oil in cosmetics industry for skincare products coupled with rising number of evening primrose oil based dietary supplements and capsules are expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution of the global evening primrose oil market over the forecast period. Many consumers are using evening primrose oil in various pharmaceutical products. Evening primrose oil is mainly used in medicinal supplements as it contains various properties such as anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic. Evening primrose oil contains essential fatty acids that are necessary for cell regeneration and helps in maintaining immune system of the body. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Hence, the global evening primrose oil market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global evening primrose oil market includes CONNOILS LLC, Aromex Industry, Efamol, HTC Health, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, OmegaNZ, Oil Seed Extractions, Grupo Plimon, Sanmark Corporate, and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global evening primrose oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global evening primrose oil market till 2027.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

