Exterior Architectural Coating Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Exterior Architectural Coating market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Exterior Architectural Coating market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Exterior Architectural Coating market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Exterior Architectural Coating market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Exterior Architectural Coating market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Exterior Architectural Coating market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Exterior Architectural Coating market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

On the basis of age group, the global Exterior Architectural Coating market report covers the following segments:

drivers and restraints of the global exterior architectural coating. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Trends and Prospects

Shifting preference of consumers towards eco-friendly waterborne architectural coating, easy availability, and a wide variety of paints formulations are factors that will drive demand growth of the global exterior architectural coating market. These coatings are known to offer protection to buildings from extreme temperatures, severe weather conditions, UV radiations, foreign particles and storms, which is expected to supplement the demand. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as pigments, titanium dioxide, and resins will limit the growth of the said market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment of the market is set to witness a high growth over the forecast period. The factors such as increase in disposable income, strong economic growth, improved standard of living coupled with rapid urbanizations is expected to supplement the demand growth of the market over the forecast period. Whereas, based on technology, water based segment is the chief contributor to the market. The demand for this segment is high in comparison due to its easier blending, higher opacity, accurate mixing, superior metallic control, easier application, and cleaning properties. Acrylic segment based on resin type is expected to account for a large market share in the forecast period. Improved flow, superior aesthetics, high UV resistance, durability, weather ability, stain resistance performance, and low cost are some of the factors that increase the demand growth of this segment.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Regional Analysis

The global exterior architectural coating market can be classified on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the key contributor to the market share, and is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Due to the presence of manufacturing giants in the region, Asia Pacific is deemed to grow. In addition, key companies of North America and Europe are moving their production facility to this region, thereby supplementing the market growth.

Though, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America have not shown a considerable rise in the market overall in given past, but on account of significant development of infrastructural facilities and rising construction of residential and commercial spaces to cater to the increasing demand for houses and offices, these regions are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the said period.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Competitive Landscape

RPM International, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint, BASF, Nippon Paint, Benjamin Moore, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Cabot Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Berger Paints, DAW SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, and Jotun are some of the prominent players in the global exterior architectural coating market.

All the players running in the global Exterior Architectural Coating market are elaborated thoroughly in the Exterior Architectural Coating market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

The Exterior Architectural Coating market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Exterior Architectural Coating market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Exterior Architectural Coating market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Exterior Architectural Coating market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Exterior Architectural Coating across the globe?

The content of the Exterior Architectural Coating market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Exterior Architectural Coating market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Exterior Architectural Coating market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Exterior Architectural Coating over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Exterior Architectural Coating across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Exterior Architectural Coating and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

