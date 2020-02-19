Holter Monitoring Systems Market End-users Analysis 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market

segmented as follows:

Holter monitoring systems Holter monitoring devices Event monitoring devices Holter monitoring software



Holter monitoring devices segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of US$ 512 Mn in 2016, and is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented as follows;

End user Hospitals Diagnostic centers Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers



The hospitals segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region/country the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America and APAC markets are estimated to account for 34.9 % and 27.3 % revenue share respectively in 2016 and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

