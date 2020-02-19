Liquid Applied Membrane Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Liquid Applied Membrane market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Liquid Applied Membrane market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Liquid Applied Membrane market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

growth drivers, challenges, trends, regulatory scenario, and other factors that will have the most notable impact on the future growth prospects of the market is also included.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market is expected to gain the dominant share of revenue opportunities from the use of these membranes for roofing purposes over the report’s forecast period. The vast rise in demand for new building construction projects to accommodate the rising population across urban settings in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America will be the key to the increased uptake of liquid applied membranes in roofing applications. These factors will also lead to a steady rise in demand for these membranes in the construction of other building structures such as walls and floors.

Owing to the relatively lower cost of cementitious varieties of liquid applied membranes, their demand across conventional waterproofing purposes is also expected to remain strong in the near future. Demand for a variety of liquid applied membranes will be chiefly high in the residential sector in all key regional markets, thanks to rising populations, increase in the numbers of immigrants in several European countries, and the rising awareness regarding green construction materials.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Geographical

From a geographical standpoint, the global liquid applied membrane market acquires a significant share of its revenue from sales across the Europe region. The Europe liquid applied membrane market is likely to remain strong over the report’s forecast period as well, thanks to the rising concerns and awareness regarding the need to efficiently manage waste water, which has consecutively led to an increased uptake of waterproofing products in the region.

Over the forecast period, the liquid applied membrane market in Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a highly promising regional market. The growth prospects of the region can be chiefly attributed to the increased attention towards water and wastewater management as urban settings rise in number and population density. Moreover, industrialization continues to remain a lucrative prospect and infrastructure development projects continue to gain increased funds in several emerging economies in the region.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the leading companies operating in the global liquid applied membrane market are Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Kemper System America, Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, CICO Technologies Limited, and Sika AG.

