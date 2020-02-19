Market Forecast Report on Smart Fabrics 2019-2028

The global Smart Fabrics market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Smart Fabrics market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Smart Fabrics market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Smart Fabrics market. The Smart Fabrics market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Market: Dynamics

The world smart fabrics market is foreseen to welcome a significant growth in demand in the coming years due to the availability of a broad range of applications and the strong, flexible, and lightweight characteristics of most products. In the military sector, smart fabrics could find an application where new revolutionary products are produced through integration with electronics, in order to satisfy the continuing demand for better equipped materials. Such materials could be extensively used in military for replacing the inclusion of bulky batteries in garments worn by armed forces.

In the healthcare sector, the use of smart fabrics incorporating medical devices are used to keep track of the physiological condition of patients. Muscle activity, motion details, movement and respiration, temperature, and heart rate could be tracked with the help of smart garments. Preeclampsia and congestive heart failure in pregnancy could be helped with the use of telemedicine monitoring devices. Moreover, multi-sensor garments are now available commercially.

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Segmentation

The international smart fabrics market, as pin-pointed by seasoned analysts, could be segmented into ultra-smart fabrics, active smart fabrics, and passive smart fabrics. As per the analysis of the report authors, passive smart fabrics are expected to make the cut in the market with a larger share in 2022. In 2017, this product attained a 44.1% share in the market.

As per application, the international smart fabrics market is anticipated to be classified into sports and fitness, medical and healthcare, automotive and transportation, protection and safety/military, fashion and entertainment, home and architecture, and other applications.

By function, the international smart fabrics market could see a division into energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, luminescent, and other functions.

Regionally, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), North America, and Latin America could be key segments of the international smart fabrics market. Japan could also pitch in its share in the market but lose some basis points (BPS) in the process. Nevertheless, North America is projected to set the tone for growth in the market with a higher revenue to be achieved in 2022. In 2017, it earned a US$0.8 bn.

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Competition

Companies such as Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company, Oneill Wetsuits L.L.C., Schoeller Textil AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Clothing Plus Oy, and Ohmatex Aps are predicted to make their presence known in the worldwide smart fabrics market.

