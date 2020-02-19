Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Point Of Care Diagnostics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Point Of Care Diagnostics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Point Of Care Diagnostics market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Point Of Care Diagnostics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Point Of Care Diagnostics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Point Of Care Diagnostics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Based on geography, the key segments reviewed in the research report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America will account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing initiatives by governments to promote the development of novel healthcare products, and the growing number of product approvals are escalating the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same span owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding patient base. The increasing initiatives by market players for expanding their distribution network are working in favor of the growth of the region. Moreover, high unmet medical needs and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are propelling the market in the region.

Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global point of care diagnostics market are focusing towards business expansion through product innovation and technological advancements. They are involved in the development and commercialization of more sophisticated products to enhance their shares in the market. Several companies operating in the market are involved in collaborations with large hospitals in order to stay ahead. Some of the key players in the global point of care diagnostics market are Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Alere Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

