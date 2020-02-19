Power Distribution Unit Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application Forecast Report 2019-2028

The global Power Distribution Unit market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Power Distribution Unit market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Power Distribution Unit market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Power Distribution Unit market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Power Distribution Unit market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the power distribution unit market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the power distribution unit market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the power distribution unit market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC., and Legrand SA.
Market Segmentation
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Type
- Basic PDU
- Intelligent/ Monitored PDU
- Inlet Metering
- Inlet/Outlet Metering
- Metered PDU
- Switched PDU
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Power Phase
- Single Phase
- Triple Phase
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Application
- Data Centers
- Commercial Buildings (Networking)
- Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online Channel
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Industry
- Data Centers
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- Education
- Retail
- Utilities
- Military & Defense
- Others (Transportation, Manufacturing)
Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Power Distribution Unit market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Power Distribution Unit market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
