Smart Agriculture Market 2019 to 2025 Report with Market Trends, Market Size, Market Growth, Consumption and Growth Rate by Application, Types and Regions

The global Smart Agriculture market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Agriculture market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Agriculture market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Agriculture market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The smart agriculture market report also provides the description of different key participants across the globe. The key players in the smart agriculture market are Deere & Co., Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AgJuction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Iteris Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, TeeJet Technologies.

The segments covered in the Smart Agriculture market are as follows:

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Smart Agriculture market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Agriculture market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

