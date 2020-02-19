Smart Ticketing Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smart Ticketing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smart Ticketing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Smart Ticketing market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Smart Ticketing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Smart Ticketing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Smart Ticketing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of smart ticketing in travel and tourism industry and the affordable access to smart transit systems are predicted to fuel the growth of the global smart ticketing market in the next few years. Additionally, the rising inclination of consumers towards smart technologies is likely to boost the demand for smart ticketing in the near future. The rising adoption of smart ticketing and other smart technologies in developing economies in order to promote smart living is expected to encourage the growth of the overall smart ticketing market.

On the flip side, the need for a large amount of funds and the centralized framework of the smart ticketing systems are projected to restrict the growth smart ticketing market in the forecast period. Moreover, the designing of an open architecture for smart ticketing technology is estimated to act as a major challenge for the leading players operating in the global smart ticketing market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the emphasis of governments around the world to promote cashless transactions and the user-friendly platform of smart ticketing are predicted to offer promising opportunities in the next few years.

Global Smart Ticketing Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global smart ticketing market across the globe has been categorized on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the research study, Europe is anticipated to witness progressive growth throughout the forecast period. The rising focus of key players on the expansion of application base is considered as one of the key factors projected to encourage the growth of the smart ticketing market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific smart ticketing market is projected to register a robust growth in the next few years. A substantial contribution from India, China, Japan, and Singapore is expected to accelerate the growth of the smart ticketing market in the coming years. In addition, the favorable regulations and the rising funds by governments are some of the other factors likely to propel the smart ticketing in Asia Pacific. The emergence of exclusive smart ticketing solutions in order to encourage the use of public transportation among public is estimated to offer promising opportunities for growth in the near future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global smart ticketing market are Xerox Corporation, ASK, NXP Semiconductors, CPI Card Group Inc., Gemalto NV, Cubic Corporation, Oberthur Technologies, Confidex Ltd., HID Global Corporation/Assa Abloy AB., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Infineon Technologies AG. The rising inclination of consumers towards smart technologies and convenience is predicted to generate promising and lucrative opportunities for market players.

The research study has covered the company profiles of the leading players, emphasizing on their inception detailed, contact information, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and recent development. In addition, the marketing tactics and business strategies that are being used by these players in order to maintain a dominant position in the overall market have been highlighted. This is expected to help the new players entering the global smart ticketing market and guide them in making effective business throughout the forecast period.

