Viral Conjunctivitis Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During2017 – 2025

growth drivers of the viral conjunctivitis market is the growing awareness about the treatment of viral conjunctivitis among patients and healthcare providers alike. The demand for viral conjunctivitis drugs and treatments is expected to soar as the incidence of viral conjunctivitis has been shooting up. Moreover, several governments across the world are trying to spread awareness about the disease. For instance, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Learning conducted campaigns for spreading awareness about conjunctivitis.

Global Viral Conjunctivitis Market: Brief Description

Conjunctivitis, also known as Madras eyes in India and pink eye in the United States, is caused because of inflammation or infection of the clear membrane that shields the part of the eyeball and the inner surface of eyelids. Conjunctivitis is generally caused due to bacterial or viral infection, contact with chemical, allergic reaction or irritants. Allergic conjunctivitis is instigated due to allergens such as dust mites, cosmetic, smoke, perfumes, pollen, and balsam of Peru. Blurred vision, light sensitivity, redness of eye, watery discharge from one or both the eyes, tearing or itching in both the eyes, and the sensation of grittiness in one or both the eyes are the primary symptoms witnessed in people distressed from conjunctivitis. It is an extremely transmissible disease and can simply spread through object sharing like towel and meager hand wash.

This industry research report viral conjunctivitis market is a brief review of the growth trail in terms of existing, past, and future scenarios of the global viral conjunctivitis market. It deals with the evaluation of the aspects that are expected to influence the development of the market and the primary trends have also been specified in the research study. The research study also offers a broad lookout on the vendor landscape of the market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report offers references of the research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions, and specifics on licensing and collaborations. The report probes into the strategies related to publicity, shares, and product range of the key participants in the global viral conjunctivitis market.

Global Viral Conjunctivitis Market: Key Trends

Conjunctivitis is a tremendously common ailment with a high occurrence rate. This disease can be cured on its own. Henceforth, the precise estimate of the epidemiology of this disease is quite a challenging task. Nevertheless, as per the statistics issued by the government authority in the U.S. about 5 million cases of viral conjunctivitis are testified every year owing to the growing number of viral infections. Furthermore, the treatment of viral conjunctivitis in the U.S. needs approximately US$ 589 million each year. It has further been observed that out of all the sources of conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis accounts for above 30% of the cases. Thus, increasing incidences of viral infection are expected to drive the growth of the viral conjunctivitis market. However, dearth of awareness about viral conjunctivitis among people is likely to negatively impact the growth of the viral conjunctivitis market.

Most of the cases of viral conjunctivitis are acute and self-limiting and also not a chief cause of serious health problems. However, due to its high frequency, the infection can have a large impact on the society as individuals tend to miss their school or work. Thus, antibiotic, pills, ointment or eye drops are given to treat the infection. Furthermore, if antibiotics are not showing proper response, then swabs for viral culture are inspected in the laboratories.

Global Viral Conjunctivitis Market: Companies Covered in the Report

Some of the key participants in the viral conjunctivitis market are Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., and Allergan Inc.

