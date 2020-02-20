Now Available – Worldwide FPSO Market Report 2019-2028

The global FPSO market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this FPSO market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the FPSO market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the FPSO market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the FPSO market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

the report segments the market based on the type, which include converted, new-build and redeployed. It also segments the market on the basis of water depth as shallow water (up to 499 meters), deepwater (500 meters to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography.

For better understanding of the global FPSO market, key trend analysis is also provided. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the types of FPSOs are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of FPSO. Major market participants profiled in this report include MODEC, Inc. (Japan), SBM Offshore N.V. (Netherlands), BW Offshore (Norway), Bluewater Energy Services B.V.(Netherlands), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bumi Armada Berhad (Malaysia), Yinson Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Teekay Corporation (Bermuda) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Global FPSO Market: By Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market: By Water Depth

Shallow water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Global FPSO Market: By Geography

Americas U.S. Canada Mexico Brazil

Europe U.K. Norway Italy

Asia India China Southeast Asia

Africa West Africa Rest of Africa

Oceania Australia New Zealand



Americas

Europe

Asia

Africa

Oceania

Each market player encompassed in the FPSO market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the FPSO market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the FPSO market report?

A critical study of the FPSO market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every FPSO market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global FPSO landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The FPSO market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant FPSO market share and why? What strategies are the FPSO market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global FPSO market? What factors are negatively affecting the FPSO market growth? What will be the value of the global FPSO market by the end of 2029?

