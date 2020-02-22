Hand Dryer Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

Assessment of the Global Hand Dryer Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Hand Dryer market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Hand Dryer market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Hand Dryer across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global hand dryer market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global hand dryer market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s five force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, trends and regulations. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global hand dryer market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global hand dryer market.

The global hand dryer market has been segmented as below:

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Product Type

Warm Air Dryers (WAD)

Jet Air Dryers (JAD)

Global Hand Dryer Market, by End-user

Hotels

Food Processing and Food Service

Office Buildings

Healthcare

Others

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



