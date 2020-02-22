Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market.

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.

The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Consultancy Training Support



By Operation Type

Off-shore

On-shore

Heavy Oil

Unconventional

By Application

Upstream Flow Assurance Fluid Properties Production Facilities Equipment Design andAnalysis Gathering Systems

Midstream Storage Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment Pipeline Integrity Flow Dynamics Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics) Network Analysis &Optimization

Oil and Gas Processing Oil and Gas Separation Sulfur Recovery Sweetening CO2 Freezing Liquefaction Dehydration

Cryogenic Processes

Refining Crude Oil Distillation Heavy Oil Processing

Petrochemicals

Green Engineering HSE Systems Flaring



In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



