Tuberculosis Testing Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The major players profiled in this Tuberculosis Testing market report include:

Companies profiled in the tuberculosis testing market report are Becton, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Epistem plc, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Akonni Biosystems Inc., LIONEX Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH., Danaher Corporation, Creative Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Oxford Immunotec Ltd. among others.

The Tuberculosis Testing Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by Test Type

Chest X-Ray

Culture Based Tests

IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays)

Mantoux Test (TST)

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert test

Serological Tests

Smear Microscopy

Other Tests (ADA, etc.)

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by End-User, Revenue

Academics and Research

Hospitals Laboratories

Physician\’s Office Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others (Home Health Agencies, etc.)

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Revenue, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



