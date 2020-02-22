Tuberculosis Testing Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

In this report, the global Tuberculosis Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Companies profiled in the tuberculosis testing market report are Becton, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Epistem plc, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Akonni Biosystems Inc., LIONEX Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH., Danaher Corporation, Creative Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Oxford Immunotec Ltd. among others.
The Tuberculosis Testing Market has been segmented as follows:
Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by Test Type
- Chest X-Ray
- Culture Based Tests
- IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays)
- Mantoux Test (TST)
- Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert test
- Serological Tests
- Smear Microscopy
- Other Tests (ADA, etc.)
Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by End-User, Revenue
- Academics and Research
- Hospitals Laboratories
- Physician\’s Office Laboratories
- Reference Laboratories
- Others (Home Health Agencies, etc.)
Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
