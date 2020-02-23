Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services are included:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions Routers Gateways Ethernet Switches Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Firewall Backup And Recovery Antivirus/Malware Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption Virtualization Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Application Whitelisting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services Maintenance & Integration Consulting & Training Assessments and Audits Managed Services Risk Management Services



By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Energy and Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Electrical Medical Devices Metal and Mining FMCG



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



