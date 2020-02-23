Sofa Market – Future Need Assessment 2025

The global Sofa market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sofa market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Sofa market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Sofa market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IKEA
Ashley Furniture Industries
NITORI
Yihua Timber
Huafeng Furniture
Dorel Industries
Nobilia
Sauder Woodworking
Suofeiya
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Nolte Furniture
Hooker Furniture
QUANU
Man Wah Holdings
Natuzzi
Hlsta group
Markor
Kinnarps AB
Klaussner Furniture Industries
Doimo
Samson Holding
Sunon
Nowy Styl Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Leather Sofa
Fabric Sofa
Wood Sofa
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Sofa market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
