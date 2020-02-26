Food Minerals Market – Revolutionary Trends 2017 – 2025

Global Food Minerals Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Novel Development

The food minerals market is competitive and fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of a large number of players in the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global food minerals market are Bee Health, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Bluebonnet Nutrition, Bayer, LifeExtension, Rainbow Light, and Novartis. Additionally, these players are adopting strategies such as merger & acquisition and introduction of new products. Also, key players are taking initiatives to raise awareness about health. For instance, one of the players in North America, Thorne is offering tests such as fertility, sleep, stress, heavy metals, and thyroid function. Additionally, the company is offering home health tests such as blood tests for athletes and health-conscious consumers from 2018. This kind of initiatives has helped the company to gather substantial revenue and propel growth of the global food minerals market.

Global Food Minerals Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the food minerals market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to be dominant regions in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period followed by Europe. Growth of both the region is attributable to the high demand for the food minerals from the developed countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Growing cases of the obesity and cardiovascular diseases in these regions coupled with easy and cost-efficient availability of the food minerals.

