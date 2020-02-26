Glue-applied Labels Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2024

In 2029, the Glue-applied Labels market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Glue-applied Labels market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Glue-applied Labels market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Glue-applied Labels market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Glue-applied Labels market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Glue-applied Labels market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Glue-applied Labels market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

The Glue-applied Labels market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Glue-applied Labels market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Glue-applied Labels market? Which market players currently dominate the global Glue-applied Labels market? What is the consumption trend of the Glue-applied Labels in region?

The Glue-applied Labels market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Glue-applied Labels in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Glue-applied Labels market.

Scrutinized data of the Glue-applied Labels on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Glue-applied Labels market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Glue-applied Labels market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Glue-applied Labels Market Report

The global Glue-applied Labels market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Glue-applied Labels market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Glue-applied Labels market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.