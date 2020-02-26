Heat Pumps Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2027

The global Heat Pumps market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Heat Pumps market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Heat Pumps market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Heat Pumps market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ground Source Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Air-water Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

By Refrigerants

Hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC)

Ammonia

CO2

Hydrocarbons

Others

By Power Source

Electric

Others (Gas)

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Higher efficiency of ground source heat pumps make them an attractive choice

The ground source heat pump segment accounted for 11.7% value share in 2016 and is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Ground source heat pumps have higher efficiency than air source heat pumps as they extract heat from the ground, which is at a more stable temperature than air.

CO2 based heat pumps are preferred due to their eco-friendly nature\\

The CO2 based heat pump segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. This segment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to high efficiency of CO2 refrigerants in residential applications and high acceptance rates in Japan and Europe due to its eco-friendly properties.

China and India set to lead the residential heat pumps market

The residential segment accounts for a major share of the global heat pumps market – contributing to more than 55% of the overall value share in 2016 – and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The segment is projected to grow at a steady pace in the near future owing to increasing building and construction activities in developing countries such as China and India.

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market and is estimated to account for 40.7% value share in 2016. The heat pumps market in APEJ is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growth of new buildings and clean energy policies of different nations in APEJ is expected to drive the growth of the heat pumps market in the region.

Leading market players are encouraging public awareness regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps

Key players in the global heat pumps market include Danfoss Group Global, Viessmann Group, United Technologies Corporation, The Bosch Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, and NIBE Group. Key market players are strategically plotting their business divisions as per the geographic and climatic conditions of the market. They are also providing financial options for the purchase and installation of heat pumps. Moreover, they are also working on increasing the awareness of people regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps.

Each market player encompassed in the Heat Pumps market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

