Nicotine Patch Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2017 – 2025

In this Nicotine Patch market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Nicotine Patch market report covers the key segments, such as

key drivers, notable developments, business opportunities, and key players of the global nicotine patch market.

Global nicotine patch market: Notable Developments

The market of nicotine patches is highly concentrated with several prominent players. These players are focusing on launching new products in the market in order to cater to the growing end-user demand and urge to quit smoking. In order to have a competitive edge over their competitors, the players are adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations with various other players in the market. Some businesses are acquiring various small and medium businesses in order to expand the production and sales area of their products and stay ahead in the competition of global nicotine patch market.

In 2015, FDA launched an anti-tobacco campaign by the name of “Fresh Empire”. The campaign is an initiative by the US Government to avoid the young generation to get involved in smoking.

A US based company Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc. introduced nicotine gums in 2018. This was to update its product portfolio of health and wellness brand to make nicotine gum widely available in convenience stores.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global nicotine patch market include –

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Global nicotine patch market: Key Drivers

The growth of global nicotine patch market is majorly driven by the rising awareness of the harmful effects of smoking in various countries. Various government initiatives to spread awareness and explaining the outcomes of smoking is also a key factor that is driving the growth of global nicotine patch market. Also, multiple benefits offered by nicotine patches is a prime growth driving factor for the nicotine patches market across the globe.

On the other hand, the increasing number of innovative product launches by the players is also promoting the growth of the market across the globe. The rising health concerns and inclination of youngsters towards sports is yet again a key factor that is driving the growth of global nicotine patch market.

Finally, self-awareness in users about the adverse effects that smoking causes to their body is making them opt for options such as nicotine patches. This awareness is one of the biggest reasons that is driving the growth of global nicotine patch market.

Global nicotine patch market: Regional Analysis

Based on the geography, the global nicotine market has its presence in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global nicotine patch market in the forecast period. This is because of the stringent regulations by the several governments of the regions thereby making tobacco consumption is coming down to a considerably low level. Nicotine patches are playing a vital role in fulfilling the goal of these government regulations. Owing to these developments, North America shall be the leading region of nicotine patches market in the forecast period.

Global nicotine patch market is segmented into:

Products 24-hour nicotine patch 16-hour nicotine patch



