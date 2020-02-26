Surgical Lights Market Forecast and Segments,2017 – 2025

Global Surgical Lights Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Growth Drivers

Growing Need to Perform Better in OTs Bolster Market Demand

Global surgical lights market is primarily driven by the demand for better products with latest technologies incorporated into it. Over the past few decades, efforts for the development of new medical devices have intensifies, mainly due to the rapidly expandingengineering and scientific knowledge. The outcome of such efforts has been pacemaker, dialysis machine, the laser, Da Vinci surgical system and others.

Doctors and their associates need maximum assistance to help them do better in the operation theatre. Thus, hospitals are installing the best quality products in operating rooms. This is likelyto ensure high growth for the global surgical lights market.

Surgical lights illuminate the site for surgery so as to offer optimal visualization of low-contrast, small objects at varying depths in body cavities and incisions.The latest generation of surgical lights uses LEDs for their light source for their capability to reduce energy radiation and remove heat radiation.

Global Surgical Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Global surgical lights market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The surgical light market in North America is fuelled by wide use of LED surgical lights in ambulatory surgical centers and operating rooms. The growth of the North America surgical lights market is primarily ascribed to the rising number of surgical procedures,and progress made in the medical device sector of developed countries like the U.S.

According to the findings of a study bythe Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, 10 milliontherapeutic and 11 million invasive surgeries were conducted in 2014. These surgeries were carried out in inpatient and ambulatory settings.

The U.S. Government has been taking favorable initiatives to support innovation in the field of medical sector. For instance, a medical device company Soliton Inc. received the status of “small business” designation under Medical Device User Fee Amendments. This status would qualify Soliton Inc. for a waived or reduced fee for medical device submissions. With medical device sector gaining impetus from such government initiatives, the global surgical lights market is sure to gain traction across the health care industry during the period of assessment.

The global surgical lights market is segmented as:

Product

Surgical Lights

Examination

Technology

LED

Halogen Lights

Application

Surgical Suites

Endoscopy Procedures

Dental Procedures

End-User

Hospital Operating Rooms

