Textile Films Market – Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

competitive landscape of global textile films market include –

RKW Group

Berry Global

Covestro

Mitsui Hygiene

SWM International

Arkema

Toray Industries

These companies are increasingly adopting the various organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthening position in the global textile films market. Growing investment and enhancing production are the major key growth strategies are helping them to expand their regional presence. Additionally, these all factors are leading to cater demand for textile films from the emerging economies.

Global Textile Films Market: Key Trends

Growing demand for high-quality hygiene products for maintaining feminine and child hygiene is driving the growth of the global textile films market. Additionally, raising awareness about maintaining hygiene is boosting growth of the global textile films market. Growing trend of athleisure coupled with rapid urbanization is likely to propel market growth in the next few years.

Further, major drivers for the textile films market include properties such as liquid barrier, breathability, and comfort touch. Robust research & development activities for developing new and innovative products are expected to be a major driver for the growth of the global textile films market.

Moreover, growing demand for textile films from medical applications is expected to be the fastest-growing application of textile films over the forecast period. This growing demand for textile films from the medical application is attributed to the growing awareness toward maintaining proper protection to avoid some of the infectious diseases mainly in the hospital environment. The risk of infection is higher mainly in the surgeries or after the procedures. Additionally, growing demand for surgical instruments owing to the booming number of surgeries due to accidents or mishaps is likely to propel textile films market over the forecast period.

Global Textile Films Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the textile films market could be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant in terms of revenue, demand, and consumption by the end of the forecast period. This growth of the region is attributable to the presence of small and mid-sized key players in the textile films market in the region. Additionally, the construction and sports are growing in the region, owing to the surge in demand for protective apparel and sportswear

