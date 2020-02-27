Alopecia Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The study on the Alopecia Treatment market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Alopecia Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Overview of the Alopecia Treatment Market

According to the American Hair Loss Association, 95% of the hair loss in men is caused by androgenetic alopecia. The Association also states Moreover, the body also states that around 800 thousand people are undergoing some form of treatment for hair loss across the globe. The rise in the geriatric population and increasing hypertension and depression among the middle aged population are some of the factors driving the alopecia treatment market. A growing demand for surgical hair transplant is expected to drive the global alopecia treatment market in the coming years. An increase in the disposable income of the people, technological advancements in hair treatment medical devices, and a growing emphasis on looking good are some of the other factors driving the market. Moreover, the easy accessibility to scalp treatment is also helping the market to grow.

The global alopecia treatment market is expected to be restricted by the high cost of medications. The probable side effects, reactions, and allergies caused by alopecia treatments will further hamper the growth of the market. Decreased libido, high BP, increase in the heart rate, and erectile dysfunction are some of the side effects caused by alopecia treatment, threatening the market’s growth. However, technological advancements and the development of novel therapeutic drugs are expected to bring new opportunities for growth in the market.

On the basis of geography, the global alopecia treatment market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World, of which North America is currently the largest segment. North America is also the most significant revenue generator at present, owing to the rise in hair loss among people and the high treatment rates. The high disposable income of the people and the availability of innovative therapeutic solutions are also factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles leading players in the global alopecia treatment market. Important information pertaining to players, such as their recent developments, product picture, specifications, and price, and the challenges faced by them are included. Additionally, the report covers strategies adopted by key players to grow in the alopecia treatment market. The key vendors include Vitabiotics, Sun Pharma, Merck & Co., Alpecin, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Johnson & Johnson, Kirkland Signature, Phyto Ales Group, and Lifes2good.

