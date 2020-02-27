Axial Flow Pump Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Axial Flow Pump market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Axial Flow Pump market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Axial Flow Pump market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Axial Flow Pump market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Axial Flow Pump market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Axial Flow Pump market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Axial Flow Pump over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Axial Flow Pump across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Axial Flow Pump and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Competitive Landscape

On the competitive outlook, key players in the axial flow pump market are entering into strategic alliances for growth. Top players that operate globally are striving for M&As with small and regional players to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence.

Besides this, efforts to expand and improve service networks and after sales service is another growth strategy of players in the axial flow pump market.

Further, regional companies are entering into strategic partnerships with large global players to expand their product line with international standards. Large companies, in turn, gain benefit from local outreach of regional players. This translates into a win-win situation for both the players.

Key players operating in the axial flow pump market include:

Xylem Inc.

Ebara Corporation

ITT Inc.

Weir Group plc

Grundfos Holding A/S

Sulzer AG

Pentair plc

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Leo Group Co. Ltd

Axial Flow Pump Market: Key Trends

Axial flow pumps find wide use for channeling of rain water in housing communities, thus influencing growth of axial flow pumps= market. Axial flow pumps also find use in wastewater industries due to their functional capacity, maintenance and operation, and controlled flow rate of water.

In urban areas of emerging economies, rapid development of housing communities that require proper channeling of rain water and proper sewage disposal system are some key factors stoking demand of axial flow pumps. The axial flow pumps= market gains, in turn.

Further, considerable distance between freshwater sources and residential areas in urban areas necessitates municipal authorities to invest heavily in pumping solutions. This, in turn, fuels demand for axial flow pumps for civic use.

Oil & gas sector is likely to emerge as a key end user for axial flow pumps, thereby contributing significant revenue to the axial flow pumps= market. Rapidly increasing demand of crude oil for transportation, energy, supply and logistics leading to amplified onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration is serving to boost demand for axial flow pumps.

Apart from this, the chemical sector is predicted to display notable growth in the axial flow pump market due to their capability to withstand flammable, viscous, and abrasive fluids.

Axial Flow Pump Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a key axial flow pump market due to substantial investments for water treatment facilities. Besides this, significant investments for exploration of unconventional both onshore and offshore oil reserves is stocking demand for axial flow pumps in the region.

Europe holds significant share in the axial flow pump market. High spending in water and wastewater sector account for continued demand for axial flow pumps in the region.

