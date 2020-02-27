Borage Oil Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Borage Oil market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Borage oil market is segmented on the basis of its applications as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages. Borage oil enjoys a significant share in essential oils market owing to its wide usage in pharmaceutical products. Borage oil has proven beneficial in various disease treatments which include, stress and depression, hormone problems, lungs inflammation, treatments of bronchitis and cold, and nervous system function etc. Owing to these wide benefits market demand from pharmaceutical industry is high. Borage oil is also been popular in aromatherapy since ancient times and also used in spa and massage. It is proven helpful in skin problems such as it can help treat acne, and eczema, it also acts as hair revitalizer, aids weight loss, anti-aging, thus market demand from herbal or natural product based cosmetics is growing. In food and beverage industry Borage oil is used for culinary applications. Borage oil market is further segmented on the basis of extraction methods such as cold-pressing of seeds of the flower and heat-infusion with a carrier oil. Cold-pressing is the better method as in infusion may lead to loss of nutrition. Thus cold-pressed oil is demanded in the market.

Borage oil market is further segmented on the basis region as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. A major share of production come from African countries. However, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets grab major consumption share of borage oil in the global market.

Borage Oil Market Drivers:

Increasing consumer demand for natural cosmetics is a major factor driving market demand for borage oil based skin care products. Changing lifestyle focused more towards relaxation and leisure in the developing region with a simultaneous increase in a number of spa and massage centers and aromatherapy is expected to drive the usage of borage oil. Changing lifestyle and hectic work culture is causing various stress and depression issues driving the growth of medicines related to memory and stress which is in turn expected to drive market demand for borage oil in the pharmaceutical market segment. Various applications of borage oil in the treatment of arthritis, Periodontitis, and multiple sclerosis is another factor fueling the growth of the global borage oil market. Borage oil can boost the transmission of nerve impulses, which may be valuable in treating Alzheimer’s disease. Borage oil is a richest natural source of gamma-linoleic acid, macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals etc. Thus, rising application of Borage oil and growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of it is expected to spur market demand in the developing and developed regions.

Borage Oil Market Key players:

Key market players manufacture and suppliers of borage oil include Deve Herbs, Now Foods, Nature's Way, Natural Factors, Spring Valley Herbs, NutriPlex Formulas, Green Life U.K. etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

