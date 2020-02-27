Chlorine Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

Chlorine Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Chlorine Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Chlorine Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The world chlorine market is projected to be pampered for a strong growth in the years to come due to the inspiring growth in the pharmaceuticals sector. As per seasoned analysts, it is approximated that chlorine chemistry could play a significant role in the manufacture of an over 70.0% of the prescriptions vended by the pharmaceuticals sector on a global platform.

Medical drugs that contain chlorine as an ingredient are prescribed for treating a number of diseases and conditions. These could include inflammation, epilepsy, asthma, high blood pressure, anemia, depression, stomach ulcers, diabetes, cancer, and high cholesterol. For an estimated 25.0% of medicines, chlorine could be engaged in the last step of drug formulation. Besides this, chlorine could act out a supporting role in the synthesis of drugs.

The international chlorine market is forecasted to be classified into four critical segments, i.e. vinyls, organic chemicals, water treatment, and chlorinated intermediates. According to the expert analysis of the market researchers, vinyls could bag a larger share by the end of 2022. This segment secured a share of 48.8% in 2017.

By geography, the international chlorine market is predicted to witness the attainment of the first position in terms of share by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). The domination of APEJ could continue to prevail throughout the course of the forecast timeframe 2017–2022. North America and Japan are anticipated to be among the other attractive markets for chlorine, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could grow at a slow pace. Latin America and Europe are also expected to join the race.

In view of competition, the worldwide chlorine market could testify the presence of Ercros S.A, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Merger and acquisition could hold a robust status in the market as private equity and strategic buyers seek to cash in on business opportunities. This is envisaged to be driven by underpinning high deal valuations, willingly available financing at smart rates, and solid corporate balance sheets.

The Chlorine Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Chlorine market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

