Hemodialysis Catheter Market Set to Witness an Uptick during2017 – 2025

Hemodialysis Catheter Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hemodialysis Catheter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hemodialysis Catheter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hemodialysis Catheter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among the global population is expected to be the primary growth driver for the global hemodialysis catheter market. According to the American Kidney Fund, about 31 million people in the U.S. were suffering from kidney diseases, which is about 10% of the overall adult population in the country. The growing pool of geriatrics and increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension are expected to drive the global market in the coming years. The hemodialysis market is also expected to be favored by the lack of kidney donors for transplantation across the globe.

The growing awareness about blood infections (BSI) across the globe has also triggered a significant demand for hemodialysis catheters market as intravascular devices are known to cause infections. On the downside, the global hemodialysis catheter market is likely to be negatively affected by high chances of blood thrombosis and infections.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Market Potential

The global hemodialysis catheter market is gradually overcoming its challenges of averting infections as related companies are investing in developing simple solutions. Pursuit Vascular has been developing small plastic screw caps for hemodialysis catheters that are known to reduce the chances of infection by about 69%. The company has been quietly testing the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps that are being designed to prevent the waste material from moving out of the catheter or into in when not in use.

Supportive measurements such as these are likely to benefit the growth of the global hemodialysis catheter market. The strong possibility of preventing infections that are prove to be detrimental to life is expected to bring in a positive sentiment in the overall market.

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hemodialysis catheter market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the North America hemodialysis catheter market is expected to lead during the forecast period. This regional market is likely to be driven by the well-established healthcare sector in the region along with high awareness about kidney-related diseases. Improved access to healthcare facilities and supportive government policies in the region are also expected to propel the North America hemodialysis catheter market in the near future.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific hemodialysis catheter market also shows promise of growth. The huge pool of unmet medical needs along with booming medical tourism industry is expected to propel the growth of this regional market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The important players operating in the global hemodialysis catheter market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Toray Medical Co., Ltd., Outset Medical, Inc., ALLMED MEDICAL CORP, and Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd.

