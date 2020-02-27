Home Care Services Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2028

The global Home Care Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Home Care Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Home Care Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Home Care Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Home Care Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global home care services market over the forecast period. The global home care services market report provides analysis and insights on personal care, nursing, counseling, and companion care services. These services provide medical care, encourage socialization among the homely, etc. To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections, namely, market analysis by service type, financing source, and region. The report analyzes the global home care services market in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The report starts with an overview of the global home care services market. In the same section, PMR covers the performance of the global home care services market in terms of value. This section also includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. The report also cover the opportunities in the global home care services market. The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of market segment, and presents the forecast in terms of value for all years till 2026. On the basis of segment type, the market has been segmented as follows

By Service Type

Personal Care Mobility Assistance Meal, Home, & Personal Care Toileting and Incontinence Care Others

Nursing Health Vital Alerts Diet and Nutrition Medication Management Personal Safety Monitoring

Companion Care Services Life Enrichment & Empowerment Community Networking Grooming Guidance Others

Counseling Services Dietary Counseling Psychiatric Counseling Medical Social Services Others



By Specialty

Hourly Care

Live-in-care

24 Hour Care

The next section analyzes the market on the basis of region in terms of value for the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are as follows:

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Poland Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia & New Zealand Singapore South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



To reach market size, the report considers market value of the global home care services across the above-mentioned regions. The market estimation presented in the report evaluates the total revenue generated in the global home care services market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, PMR conducted interviews with several subject matter experts in the home care services domain across the globe. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussions with suppliers, distributors, and subject matter experts.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global home care services market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global home care services market by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar (US$) opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified, and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global home care services market. In this report, PMR has also developed a market attractiveness index for all segments, namely, services type, financing source, and its sub-segment. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global home care services market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

Each market player encompassed in the Home Care Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Home Care Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

