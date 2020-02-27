In-Depth UV Curable Resin Market Analysis for 2020 and Beyond

The report titled, “Global UV Curable Resin Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global UV Curable Resin market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global UV Curable Resin market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global UV Curable Resin market, which may bode well for the global UV Curable Resin market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global UV Curable Resin market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global UV Curable Resin market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global UV Curable Resin market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Notable Development

The market is going through significant transformation. Some of the major developments, shaping the landscape of the forecast period is outlined below.

December 2016: BASF SE came up with the announcement to expand their portfolio. The announcement included mention if five new standard proxy acrylates. These belong to Laromer EA product family, which are used for tradition coatings and inks used for printing. This brings to fore the focus of major players towards launching new products in order to stay ahead of the curve.

DSM partnered with Nanjing Cosmos Chemical Co. to expand associated filters portfolio. Also, Arkena launched 3D printing solutions to come up with specialty products. This, once again directs us to how serious players in global UV curable resin market are towards product development and innovation

The global UV curable resin market is slightly fragmented. Some of the prominent names in the market landscape include Hitachi Chemical, BASF SE, DSM-AGI, Jiangsu Litian Technology, Allnex Belgium S.A., Sartomer, IGM, Eternal Materials, Dymax, Miwon Specialty Chemical, and Jiangsu Sanmu Group. To have an edge over competition, player use a number of strategies. Some of the major ones are merger and acquisitions and nosiness expansions. Others include investing in innovation to come up with better products.

Global UV Curable Resin Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global UV Curable Resin market is currently being shaped by a number of factors. For one, it is all set to explore its full potential in the forecast period. Use in 3D printing and barrier films will give impressive push to the overall market and so will use in digital printing and packaging.

As awareness about environment is catching up on with the masses, there is surge in demand for green products. And so it comes as no surprise that environmental friendly products are asked for. Manufacturers, across the globe, are hustling to meet this increase in demand for sustainable variants. The surge is particularly observed in curable inks in packaging application.

Improvements in photosensitive wavelength and band and solubility form the new focus for manufacturers in order to improve performance. While this required heavy investments from manufacturers, the need to be up on toes is real in order to not miss fair share of market growth. Therefore, players can expect more investments in innovation over the forecast period. And, as demonstrated with the examples outlined above of BASF SE, DSM and Arkena, a fair share of new products will be hitting the global UV curable resin market.

Global UV Curable Resin Market: Regional Analysis

The notable growth of paints and coating industry all set to mark the Asia Pacific market. This means good news for the region and even better one for global UV curable resin market. Besides, the automotive industry will hold key to future growth for the said market.

Another market worth observing would be North America and Europe owing to a strong automotive sector, that will drive the market forward in a big way.

UV curable resin market Segments:

By Resin Type

Acrylated Epoxies

Acrylated Polyesters

Acrylated Urethanes

Acrylated Silicones

By Application

Coating

Packaging

Printing

Adhesives & Sealants

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global UV Curable Resin Market Report.

The regions covered in the UV Curable Resin Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

