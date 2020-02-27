Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Patents Analysis 2019-2027

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.

During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component

Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices On-body Wearables Others Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

Software

Service

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Zigbee

RFID

Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics & Laboratories

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

