Powerships Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Growth Drivers

Escalated Demand for Energy and Natural Gas to Stimulate Market Growth

The global demand for energy has risen, thanks to the growth of the global economy. Growth in the level of income of people has further escalated the demand for energy services, such as air conditioning (ACs). Industrial sector has been witnessing accelerated adoption of electric motor systems and such industrial need has augmented the requirement for energy.

In addition to increased demand for energy, significant growth in the production of natural gas is another factor that is pushing the global powerships market towards growth. For example, as per the projections the production of shale gas in the Permian Basin, U.S. will increase two-fold over the period of forecast (2018–2028). Such expansion in the production of natural gas will have a direct influence on the growth of the global powerships market.

Global Powerships Market: Regional Outlook

The Middle East and Africa region served prominent share of demands in the global powerships market in 2018. Growing demand for efficient yet economic generation of power within a short span of time is driving the powerships market in the region. Besides, the increasing need for electricity is augmenting the load on the already existing grid connections. It has led to power blackouts during peak times. As such, powerships are increasingly being adopted in the region to avert such situations and support the grid power at the time of peak demand, such as during summer months.

Developing countries such as China and India are the massive consumers of electricity. Growing number of electronically-connected devices, electrification of the transport and heating sector, and extensive digitalization spur the demand for electricity in the region. Therefore, powerships market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness upsurge in growth.

