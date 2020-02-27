Prostatic Artery Embolization Market Share and Growth Analysis by 2020 – Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity

The report titled, “Global Prostatic Artery Embolization Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market, which may bode well for the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Prostatic Artery Embolization market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Mentice Group is delving into the modern ways of diagnosing and screening prostate diseases. The company revealed the importance of PAE procedures in prostatic artery embolization. Mentice’s PAE software offers real-time training to radiologists for better diagnosis of prostatic disorders. The global prostatic artery embolization market could invite new investments through the development of PAE-based systems and software.

Siemens’ ‘Healthineers’ department approved of the use of catheters for delivery of embolic material during prostatic artery embolization market. This factor has played a key role popularising PAE procedures across various healthcare facilities. As researchers develop a bridge between surgery and medical therapy, the market is set to foray into new dimensions of growth.

Other notable players in the global prostatic artery embolization market are:

Tampa General Hospital

UNC Health Care

Henry Ford

Spire Healthcare

Global Prostatic Artery Embolization Market: Growth Drivers

Educating and Informing Men about Serious Health Issues

Men are encouraged to consult their GP in case of the slightest doubt about prostatic health. Several promotional campaigns around prostate cancer have been launched by companies such as Pfizer and Janssen. Hence, men have become more aware about rare disorders and diseases such as prostatic artery embolization.

Advancements in Urology

Study of prostatic conditions is closely related to the domain of urology. Urologists are quick to offer their feedback on reports of screening and diagnosis tests. This factor has emerged as an important driver of demand within the global prostatic artery embolization market.

Global Prostatic Artery Embolization Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the prostatic artery embolization market is segmented into South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. PAE technology was conceptualised in Brazil before clinical acceptance across the world. This factor has aided the growth of the prostatic artery embolization market in South America, and partly that of North America.

The global prostatic artery embolization market can be segmented along the following parameters:

By Type

Type 1

Type 2

By Application

Men below 60

Men aged 60-85

Men older than 85

