3D Printed Drug Market – Trends Assessment by 2025

Key Trends

With the decline in the price of 3D printers, the market for 3D printed drugs is witnessing a significant rise across the world. The increasing usage of 3D printing as an additive in the medical and healthcare industry will act as a catalyst to this market in the coming years. The rising trend of using 3D printing technology in the printing of artificial bones is also projected to aid this market over the next few years.

Global 3D Printed Drug Market: Market Potential

The global 3D printed drugs market is gaining significantly from the rising awareness pertaining to the advantages of these drugs, such as their instantaneous solubility. Apart from this, the augmented arrival of individual drugs and production of combination medicines, stimulated by 3D printing, is also expected to propel this market in the near future. Since 3D drugs can be customized as per the requirement of every patient, assisting way better than batch-produced drugs, their demand is predicted to increase substantially in the years to come.

Overall, the future of the worldwide market for 3D printed drugs looks bright. However, the reports of adverse effect of these drugs may create hindrances for this market over the forthcoming years.

Global 3D Printed Drug Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for 3D printed drugs reports its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe and North America have surfaced as the key contributors to this market, thanks to the presence of an advanced domestic healthcare infrastructure. With the high investment on research and development and the advent of the U.S. as the leading domestic market for 3D printed drugs, North America is anticipated to acquire the topmost position in the global market over the forthcoming years. Among other regional markets, Asia Pacific is likely to report a significant rise in the near future, thanks to the increasing investments in research and development activities in India and China.

Global 3D Printed Drug Market: Competitive Analysis

As of now, only one company is involved in the production of 3D printed drugs: Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. The pharma company has successfully developed the first 3D printed drug in the world and has named it Spritam. The U.S. FDA has approved the drug and it is currently being sold in the U.S market. Other drug makers are expected to follow the suit in the near future on account of the swift advancements in technology and the declining price of 3D printers.

