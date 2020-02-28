Airport On-ground Services Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Airport On-ground Services Market

TMR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market's analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade's rise have been discussed within the title.

Essential Data included from the Airport On-ground Services Market research:

The Political and financial prognosis in various regions along with the influence on the Airport On-ground Services economy

Development Prospect of Airport On-ground Services market players at the growing markets

Current And future prospects of varied sections of this Airport On-ground Services economy

Y O Y Growth projection of those unique regional niches

Impact Of those many regulatory policies available in the Airport On-ground Services market in various regions

Marketplace Segments Covered from the Airport On-ground Services Market

And, the expansion growth capacity Promote price of each one of sub-segments and those segments is included from the accounts.

Key players operating in the global airport on-ground services market are making efforts to handle busy airport environment efficiently in a cost-effective manner.

Key Drivers of Airport On-ground Services Market

Increased passenger traffic in Asia Pacific to drive demand for airport on-ground services

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger traffic across the globe is expected to be double to reach 8.2 billion by 2037

Consistent rise in passenger’s traffic is fueling the expansion of aircraft fleet and delivery. These factors demand better management services, which is a key factor attributed to the increasing demand for airport on-ground services.

North America to dominate global airport on-ground services market

North America is expected to account for a notable share of the global airport on-ground services market during the forecast period, primarily due to the presence of a considerably high number of airports in the U.S. Airports in the U.S. are spending significantly for on-ground services. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to drive the airport on-ground services market in the region.

Airport on-ground services market in Asia Pacific to expand significantly

The aviation industry in several countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant expansion. Passenger traffic across the globe is heading toward Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are witnessing considerable economic expansion, increased disposable income, and improved standards of living, which in turn is fueling the number of passengers and travelers in the region.

The number of airports in the region is also rising consistently, which is fueling competition between providers of airport on-ground services. Airlines are offering improved experiences to passengers and smooth operations at airports, which in turn is expected to drive the airport on-ground services market.

Airport On-Ground Services Market – Competition Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 30% to 35% share of the global airport on-ground services market. A few of the key players operating in the global airport on-ground services market are:

BBA Aviation Plc

Dubai National Air Transport Association

Menzies Aviation Plc

SATS Ltd.

Swissport International AG

Swissport International AG:

Headquartered in Opfikon, Switzerland, Swissport International AG was incorporated in 1996. In 2019, the company provided airport ground and cargo handling services at 310 airports in 49 countries across the globe. The company’s service portfolio includes airport ground services, air cargo handling, fueling, aircraft maintenance, and aviation security.

BBA Aviation Plc:

Headquartered in London, U.K., BBA Aviation Plc was founded in 1879. The company has operations across the globe and primarily operates through three segments: signature, ontic, and engine repair and overhaul.

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market- Research Scope

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Application Area

Customer experience

Aircraft handling

Cargo handling

Lounge and premium services

Load control, communications and flight operation

Others

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Airport Type

Commercial airport

Cargo airport

Military airports

General aviation airport

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

