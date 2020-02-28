Antiscalant Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025

Global Antiscalant Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Antiscalant industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Antiscalant as well as some small players.

Segmentation

The various types of antiscalants available in the market are phosphonates, carboxylates, fluorides, sulfonates, and others. Phosphonate is a popularly used antiscalant across the nation and is expected to dominate the national market in the coming years. Its generous usage for making water treatment formulations with corrosion and scale inhibitors along with iron sequestrants is expected to benefit the product segment in the coming years. The report also indicates that the revenue for the carboxylates product segment will also surge as it can be an excellent curing agent with tremendous tolerance for pressure. This precise ability of carboxylates has made the product a famous antiscalant for the mining industry where is it used for eliminating heavy metals from wastewater.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report has identified Kemira, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals Co., Ltd, Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology, BASF SE, Nalco Water, Shandong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd., and Avista Technologies to be the key players operating in the global antiscalant market.

