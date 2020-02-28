Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

In 2019, the market size of Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aspiration and Biopsy Needles .

This report studies the global market size of Aspiration and Biopsy Needles , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Aspiration and Biopsy Needles history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market, the following companies are covered:

Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation Fuel Market Growth

The global market is basically driven by many growth promoting factors such as growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries,increased cancer awareness initiatives several by global health organizations and the governments, and the rising incidences of cancer.

In terms of site, the market is divided into bone & bone marrow,colorectal,kidney,breast,prostate, and lung. In the year 2019, the segment of breast accounted for the lion’s share of global aspiration and biopsy needles market.

Such high dominance of this segment is primarily ascribed to the growing research and development activities pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis, growing awareness about cancer,and rise in the incidences of breast cancer.

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Regional Outlook

The global aspiration and biopsy needles market is analyzed across four major regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market globally in the year 2019.

Widespread prevalence of cancer cases in Canada and the US and cancer awareness initiatives started by local governments are driving the aspiration and biopsy needles market here.

The global aspiration and biopsy needles marketis segmented as:

Product

Aspiration Needles

Biopsy Needles

Site

Breast

Lung,

Colorectal

Prostate

Kidney

Bone & bone marrow

Procedure

Image-guided procedures Ultrasound-guided biopsy Stereotactic-guided biopsy MRI-guided biopsy Others

Non-image-guided procedures

