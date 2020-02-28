Centrifugal Pumps Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2025

In 2029, the Centrifugal Pumps market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Centrifugal Pumps market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Centrifugal Pumps market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Centrifugal Pumps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Centrifugal Pumps market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Centrifugal Pumps market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Centrifugal Pumps market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

segmented as follows:

Single-stage pump

Multi-stage pump

Axial & Mixed Flow pump

Submersible Pump

Sealless & Circulator pump

On the basis of capacity type, the pump type is further sub-segmented on the basis of horsepower capacity (HP) as follows:

Small Pump

Medium Pump

Large Pump

On the basis of end use, the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Agricultural

Domestic

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented

Chemical

Water & wastewater treatment

Power

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Others (Mining, Ore processing, Pulp and Paper)

Globally, the centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global centrifugal pump market report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity among various regions, and consumption trends and analysis by product type, capacity, end use industries and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global centrifugal pump market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, pump capacity, end use, region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume data (‘000 units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, end user survey and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type, pump capacity, end use and regional/country level analysis and pricing analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity, across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in ‘000 units) of the global centrifugal pump market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of centrifugal pumps. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the centrifugal pump market structure and landscape with company market share is included to provide report audience with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the centrifugal pump market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include:

ITT Corporation

KSB AG

Flowserve Corp

Sulzer AG

Ebara Corporation

Grundfos

Weir Group Plc.

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Ruhrpumpen Group

Vertiflow Pump Company

Research Methodology of Centrifugal Pumps Market Report

The global Centrifugal Pumps market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Centrifugal Pumps market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Centrifugal Pumps market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.