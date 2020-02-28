Data Lakes Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Data Lakes Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Data Lakes market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Data Lakes Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Data Lakes Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

drivers and restraints influencing the global data lakes market.

Global Data Lakes Market: Key Trends

Data technology is much in demand due to various factors such as higher acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT), increased need for business agility and accessibility, and the increasing volume and variety of business data. In addition, switching from outdated data management techniques for storage to advanced techniques and huge flow of unstructured and structured data are positively impacting the market growth. On the contrary, companies operating in the industrial sectors have found that data lakes are inefficient to handle massive scale and complicated industrial data. In order to make quick, critical operational decisions, data lakes are unable to provide the real-time analysis and situational awareness that operators and engineers require, thereby limiting the market growth.

Based on type, services form the key contributor to the global data lakes market, and the segment is expected to grow during the said period. The demand for services is high due to increased requirement for data lake software solutions across organizations. Operations are anticipated to witness a growth in the applications segment because of the rising demand of IoT-enabled technologies. These technologies are mainly used for operations in manufacturing and IT organizations. On the basis of industry vertical, BFSI is projected to account for a large share in the market. Financial service institutes as well as several financial transactions in banks are managed by IT systems, invariably increasing the volume and variety of data, hence driving the growth of global data lakes market.

Global Data Lakes Market: Regional Analysis

The global data lakes market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Due to early adoption of data management systems and technological advancements, North America has emerged as the chief contributor to the revenue generated by the market for global data lakes, and it is predicted that this region will further grow in the forecast period. Another market that looks promising is Asia Pacific. High adoption of technology and huge opportunities mainly across industry verticals are driving the growth of the market.

Global Data Lakes Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the prominent competitors functioning in the global data lakes market. It also offers insights into the threats and opportunities that the companies are expected to witness in the coming years. The global market for global data lakes is highly fragmented. Some of the key players are Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini, Informatica Corporation, Teradata, EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hitachi, Atos, and SAS Institute.

Global Data Lakes Market: Segment Analysis

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry. Each type furnish information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period. The understanding of the segment directs the readers in recognizing the importance of factors that shape the market growth.

