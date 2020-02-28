Electric Immersion Heater Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

The global Electric Immersion Heater market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electric Immersion Heater market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Electric Immersion Heater market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electric Immersion Heater market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electric Immersion Heater market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NIBE
Watlow
Chromalox
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
Friedr. Freek GmbH
OMEGA
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation
CCI Thermal Technologies
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Hotset GmbH
Minco
Durex Industries
Holroyd Components Ltd
Honeywell
Thermal Corporation
Winkler GmbH
Industrial Heater Corporation
Delta MFG
Wattco
Heatrex
Phillips & Temro Industries
Warren Electric Industrial Electric Heaters
Cetal
Thermal Transfer Systems
CIRCOR
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Immersion Heaters
Screw Plug Immersion Heaters
Flanged Immersion Heaters
Over-the Side Immersion Heaters
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Electric Immersion Heater market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electric Immersion Heater market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
