Electronic Shelf Label Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

In 2019, the market size of Electronic Shelf Label Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Shelf Label .

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Shelf Label , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electronic Shelf Label Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Electronic Shelf Label history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Electronic Shelf Label market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global electronic shelf label market is a fragmented one with the presence of several key players. However, it is expected that the degree of fragmentation will drop in the coming years of the forecast period. The leading players in the market are expected to concentrate on forming strategic partnerships and alliances for developing IoT based solutions to drive their growth.

Some of the leading names in the global electronic shelf label market include Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, LG Innotek, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Ltd., Altierre Corp, and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. among others.

Some recent developments in the global electronic shelf label market are given below:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize announced that the company is planning to set up ESLs in its stores across countries such as Romania, Greece, Serbia, Luxemburg, Belgium, and Czech Republic.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several macro and microeconomic factors that are helping to push the development of the global electronic shelf label market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been growing implementation of the in-store technologies. The physical stores enable customers to physically try out products before buying. These stores are also providing great offers and discounts on their products to attract large sections of crowd. The growing competition with the online distribution channels are enforcing these stores to go toe to toe with their rivals. Naturally, this growing competition among the distributor channels is expected to work in favor of the development of the global electronic shelf label market. To provide a better and more improved customer experience as well as the management of the inventory, new in-store technologies are being deployed. Some of the popular ones are AR/VR, ESLs, and in-store assistance among others. The growing adoption of these new technologies are expected to help the growth of the global electronic shelf label market.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Geographical Outlook

The global electronic shelf label market features a geographical landscape consisting of five key regions. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global electronic shelf label market has been dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The region is one of the biggest market for electronic shelf labels and is expected to provide extensive development opportunities to the market players for the development of the regional market. One of the key driving factor for the development of the Europe electronic shelf label market is the increasing concentration of several big retailers in the region. Moreover, the growing integration of the new in-store technologies such as self-service checkouts, smart shelves, and ESLs among others are also expected to play an important role in driving the growth of the electronic shelf label market in Europe.

Asia Pacific segment on the other hand is expected to show a great growth potential for the given period of forecast. The growth of the socio-economic segments in countries such as India and China are expected to open newer avenues for the vendors to generate more revenue. This is thus expected to help in the development of the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

End-users

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants

Drug stores, pharmacies, and others

Product

LCD ESL

Full graphic e-paper ESL

Segmented e-paper ESL

Technology

Radio frequency

Infrared

Others

