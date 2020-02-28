Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Wi-Fi Chipset industry.

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2219&source=atm

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for Wi-Fi chipset has witnessed a robust rise in demand as the technology has become one of the most preferred wireless data transfer methods in personal computers and smartphones. The mounting consumer base of smartphone users, especially across developing economies such as India and China, has added to the need for Wi-Fi chipsets to provide mobile phones cellular connectivity on the go. This trend is expected to remain one of the key driving forces of the global Wi-Fi chipset market in the next few years.

The market has also witnessed significant traction over the past few years owing to the increased focus on the implementation of the concept of smart cities across most developed and developing economies across the globe. The encouraging role of government bodies in this regards, through interventions in the form of favorable regulations and funds directed at the implementation of connected technologies in public infrastructures is also a key factor driving the market.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Market Potential

The Wi-Fi technology is increasingly becoming a key driver of the robustly expanding market for Internet of Things. As such, companies operating in the field of Wi-Fi chipset are focusing more on the development of products with low-power profiles, are rich in features, are highly flexible, are supported by a number of development platforms, and provide advanced security. The increasing demand for seamless connectivity is compelling companies to implement features such as power-saving modes, low-power management techniques, and faster wakeup times that could help provide their consumers lasting Wi-Fi connectivity.

In the next few years as well, the Internet of Things phenomenon will have a significant impact on the overall development of the global Wi-Fi chipset market. Companies willing to grab a larger share in the global Wi-Fi chipset market will need to align their growth strategies based on how the market for Internet of Things develops.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Regional Overview

From a regional standpoint, the market for Wi-Fi chipset has been examined in the report for regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the markets across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are presently the key contributors of revenue to the global Wi-Fi chipset market. The high pace of adoption of Internet of Things across the industrial and public sectors and the high number of smartphone users in developed economies across North America and Europe are attributable to the strong growth prospects of the Wi-Fi chipset market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is also one of the key contributors of revenue to the global Wi-Fi chipset market owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers and the rapid rise in the number of smartphone users in countries such as India and China. The market in Asia Pacific is also driven due to the increased focus on the implementation of smart city concept across high growth economies such as Couth Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, and China.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Competitive Dynamics

The vendor landscape of the global Wi-Fi chipset market has become highly fragmented due to the entry of several large and small companies in the past few years. The high level of competition in the market has compelled companies to focus on innovation, performance, and quality of their products. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

