Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2019-2025

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as well as some small players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Component

Hardware Sensors Connectivity devices Others (Data Acquisition Devices,etc.)

Software

Services System Integration Consulting Services Support and MaintenanceServices



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by End-use

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Power Generation & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare (Medical Devices)

Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany K. France

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



