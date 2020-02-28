Ketene Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2028

Ketene Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Ketene industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ketene manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Ketene market covering all important parameters.

Increasing demand for the cellulose acetate flake has also boosted the overall demand for the ketene market. Middle East is expected to witness huge demand for ketene in the coming years owing to the presence of one of the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s largest acetyl facility in Saudi Arabia. The growing Chinese demand has boost the production capacity of acetic anhydride and sorbic acid is expected to drive the global ketene market. In addition, the increasing demand for diketene in India has led to an increase in the demand for ketene market. There was a steady shift of the ketene consumption witnessed from U.S to the Asia Pacific regions. Other regions in the world are expected to witness slow growth in the demand for ketene market. However, the increasing environment awareness has led to the development of stringent regulation regarding the manufacturing process of ketene which in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a great extent.

Some of the key manufacturers of ketene include Lonza Group Ltd., Kemira Tiancheng Chemicals (Yanzhou) Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Trigger Chemical Co. Ltd. and Hairongtai (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.among others.

