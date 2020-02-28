Nuclear Medicine Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2022

The study on the Nuclear Medicine Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Nuclear Medicine Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape of the radiopharmaceutical market.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Drivers and Restraints

A number of factors are poised to augment the demand for nuclear medicine, but none bigger than the growing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer causes almost one out of six deaths across the world and the population suffering from various type of it is expanding consistently as a result of lifestyle involving tobacco and alcohol, low intake of fruits and vegetables, and lack of physical activity.

Advances in radiotracers, advent of alpha radioimmunotherapy (Rit)-based targeted cancer treatments, and investments via public and private partnerships to revolutionize diagnostic measures are some of the other factors expected to drive the demand for radiopharmaceuticals market in the near future. On the other hand, significantly shorter half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, substantially high cost of these specific medicines, and shutting down of several nuclear reactors are some of the restraints obstructing the market from attaining greater profitability. That being said, the analysts have also highlighted growing demand from emerging economies, upcoming radioisotopes, and expanding usage across neurological applications are some of the opportunities that will open new revenue avenues in the near future.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

Apart from segmenting the radiopharmaceuticals market on different aspects such as type, procedural volume, and application, the report has also gauged the potential of demand that can be expected out of every important region and country. Presently, North America is the leading provider of demand, followed by Europe. However, emerging economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to transform Asia Pacific into high potential region during the second half of the aforementioned forecast period of the report.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Bayer AG, Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., IBA Molecular Imaging, and Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. are some of the notable companies holding prominent positions in this market.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

