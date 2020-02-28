Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

prominent players have been analyzed for their market share and other recent developments. The global oil and gas pipeline leak detection market can be categorized on the basis of technology and geography. By technology, the market can be divided into flow meters, fiber optic sensors, infra-red detection, and pressure sensors.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rapid growth of the oil and gas sector, which is fueled by the surging demand for energy, is the primary driver of this market. Additionally, the escalating demand for energy is leading to extended exploration and production activities and in the recent times, several new pipeline network have come up. Pipeline material failure and corrosion have been the major causes of leakage in oil and gas pipelines. Concurrently, the need for proper leak detection techniques to avoid potential disaster and accidents is on the rise. Increased investment in offshore energy recourses is another driver for the global market for oil and gas pipeline leak detection. Flow monitoring, fiber optic sensors, pressure monitoring, and infra-red leak detection are the four prominent leak detection technologies that are used for the detection of leakages in buried as well as un-buried hydrocarbon pipelines.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and rest of the world. Currently, the Middle East and Africa region constitutes the maximum market for oil and gas pipeline leak detection, owing to vast network of pipeline, which is extending even further. As a result, this region is projected for the best growth rate during the forecast period. The region of North America is dominated by the developed economy of the U.S. which resides several prominent players in this market and hence is expected to remain a prosperous region over the course of next few years.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the prominent companies in global oil and gas pipeline leak detection market are Siemens AG, Pure Technologies Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, Pentair Ltd., Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, PSI AG, Perma-Pipe, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., ATMOS International, Energy Solutions International, Asel-Tech, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc.

